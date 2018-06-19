Freese Gets $3.15M Under 1-Year Deal with Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former World Series MVP David Freese will earn $3.15 million under his one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, nearly six times the $518,000 he made last year.

A St. Louis County native, Freese hit .283 with 20 home runs and 79 RBIs last season and earned his first All-Star appearance. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Freese, MVP of the 2011 World Series win over Texas, had asked for $3.75 million and had been offered $2.4 million when players and teams exchanged arbitration figures last month.

Friday's agreement made Freese the final player to settle among the three Cardinals who filed for arbitration.