Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in western Missouri

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG (AP) - A freight train has struck and killed a pedestrian along a stretch of railroad tracks in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 22-year-old David J. Lindequist of Warrensburg. The collision happened early Saturday in Johnson County. A coroner pronounced Lindequist dead at the scene.