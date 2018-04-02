Freshmen Move In Heat

Before the semester starts, 6,000 students will move in. Move-in began at 9 a.m. and many got there early to beat the triple-digit afternoon temperatures. Residents of four halls had another problem: no elevators.

Residential Life Director Frankie Minor said the department offered additional moving help at those halls.

"We have a number of folks that volunteer both from the campus," Minor said. "Different offices and members of the community will come in and sometimes a lot of church groups will donate their time to help families with this process by either brining in a lot of volunteers and just a lot of muscle power to get all that stuff carried in."

Although all the residence halls have air-conditioning, residential life staff workers gave residents water to make sure everyone stayed hydrated.