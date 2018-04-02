Freshmen Pack MU's Quad for Tiger Walk

COLUMBIA - Thousands of MU freshmen crowded onto Francis Quadrangle Sunday evening to take part in the annual Tiger Walk.

The tradition has freshmen run through the columns toward Jesse Hall to symbolize their entrance into Mizzou. Then after they graduate, the new alumni walk through the columns again. This time in the other direction, to symbolize the connect they will continue to have with the university.

After this evenings Tiger Walk, students enjoyed MU's homemade tiger stripe ice cream and performances by Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls.