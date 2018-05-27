Friday, April 4: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Friday, April 4.

NCAA Baseball

Mizzou 1, Georgia 2

NCAA Softball

Mizzou 6, Mississippi State 0

NAIA Baseball

William Woods 17, Williams Baptist 4

NAIA Softball

William Woods 8, Mid-Continent 0 (5 innings) - Game one

William Woods 10, Mid-Continent 0 (5 innings) - Game two