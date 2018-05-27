Friday, April 4: Local Scores

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, April 04 2014 Apr 4, 2014 Friday, April 04, 2014 6:59:00 PM CDT April 04, 2014 in Sports
By: Morgan Dzakowic, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Friday, April 4.

NCAA Baseball
Mizzou 1, Georgia 2

NCAA Softball
Mizzou 6, Mississippi State 0 

NAIA Baseball
William Woods 17, Williams Baptist 4 

NAIA Softball
William Woods 8, Mid-Continent 0 (5 innings) - Game one
William Woods 10, Mid-Continent 0 (5 innings) - Game two

 

More News

Grid
List

Mizzou hires new softball head coach
Mizzou hires new softball head coach
COLUMBIA - After a disappointing season capitalized by missing the postseason SEC Tournament it was hosting, Missouri softball will have... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in Sports

A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
A series of car break ins leaves one neighborhood searching for answers
COLUMBIA- The neighborhood of Ridgefield Road and Wood Hill Road are on high alert after a series of break in's... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
Bicyclists celebrate 10th annual "Pedaler's Jamboree"
BOONVILLE - Hundreds of cyclists were traveling from Columbia to Boonville for the 10th annual Pedaler's Jamboree. The event... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
Burglaries at gated community has residents extra cautious
COLUMBIA - In August 2017, Michael Stephenson moved into his new town home at Aspen Heights for the new school... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:43:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
A shortage of lifeguards in Columbia means help needed from parents
COLUMBIA - Open pools means play time for many people in Columbia but Parks and Recreation is still hard at... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:42:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
Red Cross and local firefighters pair up to save lives
JEFFERSON CITY - Seven people die every day due to house fires. The American Red Cross is teaming up with... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:30:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
UPDATE: Silver advisory alert cancelled for Independence man
INDEPENDENCE - The 87-year-old Independence man reported missing Friday has been reported safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
30th annual Salute to Veterans Airshow honors fallen and active military
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people withstood the heat Saturday to support the U.S. armed forces and honor veterans at the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
Lake businesses gear up for summer crowds
LAKE OZARK - For those heading to the lake Memorial Day weekend, Saturday morning is the first day of a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 9:00:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
Irish abortion referendum: Counting starts as exit polls show landslide in favor
(CNN) -- The counting of votes was underway Saturday following Ireland's referendum to lift the... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 Saturday, May 26, 2018 6:43:00 AM CDT May 26, 2018 in News

New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
New mayor selected in New Bloomfield, residents skeptical things will change
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield has a new mayor, but it's the way he was selected that has a group... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
ACLU sues school on behalf of banned graduation prankster
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior banned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
Water main break and power outage in Thornbrook community
COLUMBIA - The Thornbrook neighborhood was without water and electricity for almost two hours on Friday. Columbia Water and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 5:36:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
Four vehicle crashes this week along State Road F warrant closer look
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Four vehicle crashes have occurred this week along State Road F west of Fulton in Callaway County.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
Veteran celebrates Memorial Day weekend with his eyes on the sky
COLUMBIA – After serving eight years in the United States Air Force, the passion of this veteran for sky travel... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
Greitens investigation continues with more subpoenas, new documents
JEFFERSON CITY - In another day of political theater, the special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens heard new testimony... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
Big turnout expected for 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow
COLUMBIA- Organizers are expecting a large turnout for the 30th annual "Salute to Veterans" airshow on Memorial Day weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News

Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
Volunteers clean up common, but illegal, signs in Columbia
COLUMBIA- When most people lose an animal, one of the first steps is to put a "missing" sign on a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 Friday, May 25, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT May 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 71°
7am 72°