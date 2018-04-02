Friday Marks Last Day for Current Bus Fares

COLUMBIA - Friday is the last day students can buy a semester pass for $60 instead of $100 to travel around the city on its buses.

Effective Saturday, the semester passes will jump $40 for students. Full fares for day passes will increase from $1 to $1.50 as well. Columbia Transit is getting about 27 percent less funding for the 2012 fiscal year than it had in 2011.

"Coming down here as a college student, I already don't have a lot of money on me," MU Student Melissa Brotherton said. "So that little increase is going to hurt a lot in the long run."

The $40 rise is only for students who do not live at apartment complexes like "The Reserve," "Campus Lodge," and "Gateway." They have separate contracts with Columbia. Students also no longer will be able to buy "half-fare" passes.

The "half-fare" passes are for those that are on Medicaid and used to be for students as well. Now, students will have to pay the "full-fare," which is what most riders use.