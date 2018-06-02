Friday Night Fever District Play

COLUMBIA - Friday Night Fever hits District play this week and KOMU-8 is live in Centralia where the undefeated Panthers host undefeated Bookfield.

Number one Macon is also in the District, making three of the four District teams a combined 21-0 this season.

Centralia has not lost a regular season game since 2005 and they are riding a 61 game streak.

"We dont thin that much about it," said Erle Bennett, Centralia football coach. "We care about the next game. The other 60 or 61 or 50 or 48 whatever dont do us a lot of good. It's what's in front of us that's important.



"You always play it game by game," said Mitch Schmidt, Centralia senior linebacker. "You're always determined to win. If you go out there and think you're going to lose, you're going to lose.



"I don't worry very much about that," siad Bennett, "I get reminded about that all the time. I don't get that worked up about it."