Friday Night Fever Week 10 Play of the Week

Vote now for the Friday Night Fever Week Ten Play of the Week! This week's candidates hail from Fulton, Fayette and Hermann. Voting is now open, and will conclude Friday at 3 p.m., with the winner being announced during the 6 p.m. newscast and online.

Editor's Note: Sunday's Sports Xtra telecast wrongly identified Fulton's player as Ross Hudson and not Tommy Phillips. The poll has been corrected to reflect this.