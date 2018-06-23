Friday's Special Session Focuses on One Man, One Bill

Gov. Jay Nixon narrowly defined the priorities for the special session to passing two pieces of legislation.

One bill offers state incentives to Ford Motor Company to keep the company's Claycomo plant operational. The other changes the pension plans for state employees. Under the bill, employees will contribute four percent of their salary to their own pension.

Senator Carl Vogel, R-Jefferson City, said while the special session may last longer than one week, legislators will not necessarily be in Jefferson City for that entire time. Legislators will come for committee meetings and when chamber-wide roll calls are required.

The pension bill has been assigned to the Pensions, Veterans, and Urban Affairs Committee in the Missouri Senate. That committee will hold hearings on Monday, June 28 to begin discussing the bill.

The Missouri House will reconvence on Saturday, June 26.

"There was some speculation that the teachers retirement would be brought into this discussion because it's a stand-alone retirement bill and that has never been on the table. But the concern is the threat that if the legislature gets their toe in their door, merging the two existing retirement plans, teachers may be next. And I have never heard the teachers in the discussion," said Vogel.