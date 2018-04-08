Fridays Worst for DWI Arrests

Kay Callison, Columbia resident, makes sure she is always alert. "I don't have a problem driving downtown, but you have to watch what your doing."

The police department uses money from a state grant to put more officers on the roads during the weekends. Despite the extra help from police, the department still suggests being careful when you're on the road.

"Use extra caution when you know there will be impaired drivers," Moriarity said.