Friends and family mourn the death of Deante Smith

COLUMBIA - Family and friends gathered Tuesday night and held a vigil to mourn the loss of 17-year-old Deante Mardell Smith.

Smith was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the area of Silver Mill Drive and White River Drive.

Multiple homes in the area were hit by bullets during the shooting, but there is still unknown property damage.

Police arrested 19-year-old Stone Lavonne Midgyett, and he is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, Midgyett said Smith ran and began shooting at him. Midgyett said he shot about 14 rounds at Smith.

Smiths mother said he was turning his life around and was a very lovable and loyal person.

"They took a well-loved young man. He was any typical seventeen year old, he had is issues, but in August he got baptized, he rededicated his daughter back to the lord, and he started making a change," Vodica Wiltz-Nash said.

Nash said they will keep Deante alive, and family and friends will always chant his nick name with "Long live D-Mac."