Friends and Family Remember Drowning Victim

JEFFERSON CITY - A memorial ceremony was held Thursday night in honor of a young woman who drowned in the Missouri River last week. 31-year-old Sara Giboney was wading in the water by the Noren Boat Ramp in Jefferson City when she was swept away by the strong current. A friend tried to pull her from the water but was unsuccessful, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Friends and family gathered at the site of the drowning, releasing balloons in Giboney's honor. "Seeing all the people that showed up for Sara was amazing," said Pamela Carey, a friend of the victim. In the wake of this tragedy, friends remember the young woman they knew and loved.