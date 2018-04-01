Friends Mourn Death of Columbia College Student

Investigators said Jennifer Boyd shot herself in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

The 21-year-old student and Air Force Reserve member was known to her friends as Elizabeth. She worked at Columbia Regional Hospital.

Boyd's roommate, Whitney Stewart, like most friends of suicide victims, did not see it coming.

"I believe a person who wants to commit suicide could be anybody," said Stewart. "It could be your next-door neighbor, it could be your brother, your sister. They don't have to show signs of depression, any actions. She didn't say anything negative."

Stewart remembered Elizabeth as a high-energy, positive person.

But, because she was a college student, the Missouri Department of Mental Health put her at higher risk for suicide, which is among the leading causes of death for people 15-24 years old. Warning signs include insomnia, withdrawal and prolonged depression.

Some of those close to Elizabeth saw those signs.

"She tried to talk to me, but I just put it away," admitted Soheap Chan, her former boyfriend. "I should have done something."

Those closest to Elizabeth are preparing to move on.

"I'm just going to take it one day at a time," said Stewart. "I'm going to remember."

Elizabeth Boyd was studying to be a doctor's assistant.