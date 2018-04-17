From prescription to addiction: Law enforcement's obstacles and assets

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 22 2017 Feb 22, 2017 Wednesday, February 22, 2017 2:47:00 PM CST February 22, 2017 in News
By: Landon Burke, KOMU 8 Anchor
loading

COLUMBIA - Prescription opioids are some of mid-Missouri's deadliest drugs. Local law enforcement said because these substances enter the population legally, they are exceptionally hard to control.

Jeremiah Hunter, assistant chief of the Columbia Police Department, said the city is noticing a disturbing trend in opioid misuse.

"We're seeing a rise in arrests for heroin, we're seeing a rise in overdoses," Hunter said. "Just over the last couple of years, it has grown substantially."

Major Tom Reddin, chief deputy of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said controlling opioid use is much harder than controlling other illegal narcotics.

"What makes it difficult at the onset is that they are legally introduced into the community," Reddin said. "Then, by abuse, theft or some other means, they are turned into an illegal substance."

Prescription opioids are not inherently illegal. It's only when they are used incorrectly that they become illicit.

But just because opioids can be prescribed legally doesn't make them any less dangerous. Reddin said, in recent years, opioids have killed more people than things like heroin or crack cocaine.

"Prescription drug overdoses have, far and away, exceeded the overdoses for the common street drugs," Reddin said.

Methods of policing

Local law enforcement fights opioid misuse on two fronts: cracking down on illegal drug sales and taking unneeded opioids out of circulation through "take-back" drives.

Reddin said, when it comes to policing drug enterprise, it is most beneficial for law enforcement to cut the operation off at its head, and go after the people at the top. 

"The goal of enforcement is not so much to be punitive on the the user, but to try and identify the distributor," Reddin said. "We are talking about a huge community health problem. If we come in contact with people who are in illegal possession, we're gonna investigate that and try and determine who their source is, then go up the ladder."

Local law enforcement agencies also use prescription drug "take-back" drives as a way to try to keep control over the amount of opioids in circulation. These drives are usually held several times throughout the year. Police say they are meant to give patients the opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted, or no longer needed, opioids.

Hunter said these kind of take-back programs prevent drugs from falling into the wrong hands. He said, in Columbia, the community takes full advantage of such programs.

"By the end of the day, our bags are full," Hunter said.

Police's most valuable ally: civilians

Hunter and Reddin said, despite many challenges in the fight against opioid misuse, law enforcement has a powerful weapon: anonymous tips from civilians.

Hunter said the public has begun to report opioid misuse more. He said this voluntary cooperation between civilians and law enforcement makes an officer's job much easier.

"We have to have the input, we have to have people cooperating with us, we have to have the public telling us what's going on out there," Hunter said. "We only have so many officers, we only have so many narcotics officers."

Reddin agreed.

"Law enforcement revolves around information and intelligence gathering," Reddin said. "That's really the big drive behind it: information, information, information."

Hunter said, without the public's help, it would be nearly impossible for police to get a reign on illegal opioid use. He said he encourages anyone who notices anything suspicious to contact the department and report the incident anonymously.

New measures to save lives

Hunter said the Columbia Police Department recently partnered with the Columbia Fire Department to begin training with Narcan, an emergency medication that can stop or slow the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

Hunter said, in many emergency situations, police officers are the first officials at the scene. In the past, if an officer encountered an overdose victim, he or she would have to wait until an ambulance or firefighter arrived, so they could administer the Narcan. Now that police officers are being trained to use the antidote, Hunter said, emergency care can be given quicker, in situations where every second counts.

Reddin said, though Narcan is a valuable tool to save lives, it is still a "reactionary" solution. He said a more effective, "proactive" strategy to prevent opioid deaths would be adopting a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

"This would certainly help the medical community identify those who are 'doctor shopping,' to get prescriptions," Reddin said. "And not so much to try and prosecute those people, but to get them the attention and the treatment that they need."

As of now, Missouri is the only state in the United States without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Missouri lawmakers have repeatedly debated instituting one, but critics contend it would be an invasion of privacy.

Reddin said such programs clearly have value.

"At the front end of things, if we can prevent prescriptions from being written, and medications from falling into the wrong hands, then I think we're making a real impact," he said.

More News

Grid
List

Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
Healing Box Project teaching veterans to play guitar
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:27:00 PM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
Hawley on Greitens charity case: "We have obtained evidence of potential criminal violations"
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office has turned over evidence to the St. Louis circuit attorney for... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Top Stories

The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
The Latest: House Democrat again asks Greitens to resign
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 12:15 p.m. The leader... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 11:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in Continuous News

The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
The Latest: Attorney general dismisses call for recusal
JEFFERSON CITY— The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 9:20 a.m. A spokeswoman says... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:05:01 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
IRS warns of scammers even after filing deadline
COLUMBIA – Tax Day is April 17 this year, and the Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers that scammers are... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:03:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
Meetings this week will discuss a tax for short-term rentals like Airbnb
COLUMBIA - During popular events like football games and graduation, hotels and short-term rentals are in great demand. One... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 Tuesday, April 17, 2018 3:07:00 AM CDT April 17, 2018 in News

Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
Jefferson City to propose initiative for online shopping use tax
JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City business owner asked the city council to consider putting a municipal use tax for... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
Aging storm water pipes will be replaced soon
COLUMBIA - City Council voted Monday evening to approve a seven hundred thousand dollar storm drain replacement plan. The... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
Rural school districts waiting for more broadband funding
ELDON - Rural school districts such as Eldon and Fatima are waiting for funding for better broadband from the Missouri... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
Motorcyclist tries to avoid arrest by going 135 mph, crashes
MARIES COUNTY - A motorcycle driver with active warrants for his arrest went over 135 mph and later wrecked his... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Top Stories

United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
United Way Celebrates Week of the Young Child
JEFFERSON CITY - All this week United Way and early childhood educators, students and child care professionals will celebrate the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
Greitens attorney asks Hawley to recuse himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 3:45... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:53:49 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
Target 8 follow-up: Child abuse and neglect reports fall in Missouri
COLUMBIA – For the first time in four years, the number of child abuse and neglect reports in Missouri has... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:34:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
Columbia to consider requiring developers to include more affordable housing
COLUMBIA - City council will hear a report, Monday night, at its meeting on inclusionary housing and zoning. Inclusionary... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
Greitens' prosecution: Relying on investigator was a mistake
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The "egregious" mistake of relying on a bungling private investigator to help handle the criminal... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 4:46:34 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in Continuous News

Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
Two suspects in custody after deadly Sedalia shooting
SEDALIA - The second of two suspects connected to a deadly weekend shooting was booked into the Pettis County Jail... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
Moberly homeless shelter closes until rezoning can be approved
MOBERLY- HOPE "Help Our People Excel" Mission Shelter closed its doors indefinitely Monday amid a zoning battle with the city.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News

Federal funding secured for local foster care programs
Federal funding secured for local foster care programs
JEFFERSON CITY - Since 2008, the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association has been working to support the foster... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 Monday, April 16, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT April 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 61°
4pm 64°
5pm 65°
6pm 63°