Frontier Airlines Inagural Flight Starts Tuesday

COLUMBIA - Monday was the last day for mid-Missouri residents to have one option as their airline company out of Columbia Regional Airport. Frontier Airlines will start the non-stop flight to Orlando Tuesday.

Before the flight, Columbia Mayor Bob McDavid, Tom Trabue, chair of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, and Frontier Director of Sales Andrea Tollar will speak at a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Frontier Airlines told KOMU 8 News Monday the inaugural 138-passenger flight is not full. Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Donald Laird looks forward to the new direct flight to Orlando. "Orlando is not just where Disney is, it also is a hub for many business conferences. So that flight will help with opening up other options for businesses," said Laird.

The Frontier Airlines inaugural flight celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. and the flight departure at 4:15 p.m.