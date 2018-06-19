Frontier to Drop 8 Flights From Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - Frontier Airlines says it will end eight of its 21 daily flights from Kansas City International Airport in April.



The airline said Monday that on April 16 service will end or be reduced to Milwaukee, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Frontier spokeswoman Lindsey Carpenter told The Kansas City Star that the flight changes are part of a nationwide reorganization. She says the cuts will place about 40 employees in Kansas City on furlough.



Republic Airways Holdings bought Frontier in 2009, when Frontier was in bankruptcy proceedings.