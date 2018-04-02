Frota, Catharino Lead Eagles to Win

FULTON, MO -- Central Methodist University midfielder Guilherme Frota continued his early season offensive onslaught Wednesday with two goals, helping the men's soccer team pick up a 3-2 victory at William Woods University's Firley Soccer Field.

The Eagles (2-0-1) struck first in the sixth minute when Frota beat Owl goalkeeper Dillon Snyder on a deflection off a free kick. After forwards Luca Stroeter and Marcelo Carreirio scored goals for the home team in the 16th and 18th minutes, respectively, of the game, Frota scored the equalizer and his team-high fourth goal of the season in the 26th minute. Central Methodist forward Erwin Sanchez, Jr., found Frota in the box, and the Sao Paulo, Brazil, native did the rest.

Midfielder Thyago Catharino scored the game-winner in the 62nd minute of the match. Catharino beat William Woods' (1-3) backup goalkeeper Igor Dos Santos, and Eagle defender Kendell Campbell was credited with an assist on the play.

Central Methodist goalkeeper German Schacht made three saves in 90 minutes of action. Snyder, who started the first half, came up with two saves, while Dos Santos played the rest of the game.

Central Methodist will host Lindenwood University-Belleville on Friday at Davis Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.