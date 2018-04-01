Fruit Crops Hurting

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Farmers' markets in southeast Missouri are selling much less fruit after an unusual cold snap hit orchards earlier this year. The Southeast Missourian newspaper reports that some grape crops suffered as much as a 70 percent loss because of the freeze. Peach farmers and apple growers are also reporting heavy losses. Small farmers are selling more vegetables at their market booths to compensate for the loss. A cold snap in April pushed temperatures as low as 18 degrees in Cape Girardeau, nipping many fruit buds just as they started.