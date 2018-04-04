Ft. Leonard Wood Soldier Sentenced For Producing Child Porn

SPRINGFIELD - David M. Ketchmark, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced Friday that a Ft. Leonard Wood soldior has been sentenced for producing child porn.

U.S. District Judge Richard E. Dorr sentenced Lawrence Ellrick, 36, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He will also serve a lifetime of supervised relase following his imprisonment.

Ellrick pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child on Dec. 15, 2011. He admitted to using a minor to produce child porn between January 1, and May 31, 2010.

He handed over a computer hard drive, laptop, computer, and digital camera to the government. All devices were used to commit these crimes.