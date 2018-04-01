Fuel Charge Decreased for Ameren Missouri

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri regulators have adopted a lower fuel adjustment tariff that should reduce bills for Ameren Missouri's electric customers.

The Public Service Commission says the decrease amounts to about $1.97 per month for residential customers. It takes effect Sept. 24.

The fuel adjustment charge allows power companies to recover most of their fuel costs. Charges appear in a separate category on customer bills. The charge helps utilities address volatility in fuel pricing.

St. Louis-based Ameren Missouri has about 1.2 million customers in Missouri.