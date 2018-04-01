Fuel Facility Opens in Southeast Missouri

The blend of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline is called E-85. A fueling station opened in Bernie, in Stoddard County, to provide the clean-burning fuel. It's intended to be used in flexible-fuel vehicles but not for cars that use unleaded gasoline. The fuel is cheaper, but it gets about 10% to 20% lower mileage. An official with MFA Oil Company says that less than 5% of vehicles in the Bootheel area can use the fuel, which puts out fewer emissions than other types of gasoline.