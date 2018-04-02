Fuel Prices Cut into Food Budgets

The Samaritan Center in Jefferson City held its biggest food drive of the year Saturday. The need for food this year was bigger than ever before.

Roger Ponder owns a personal caretaking business. He and his co-workers are seeing empty cupboards in the homes of some of the elderly, disabled, and house-bound people they care for.

He is trying to help by volunteering at the food drive. The center needs more help now that the school year is ending.

"We don't want the kids to be hungry," said Marylyn Defeo of the Samaritan Center.

Kids that were getting school lunches are home now, where food may be harder to find.

"Gas prices have put a huge strain on people's budgets," explained Defeo.

Around 60 families per day are coming in to get meals. So the center is trying to raise 30,000 pounds of food for more than 1,400 families the center feeds.

The Samaritan Center expects more people than usual for the rest of the year. So, volunteers are doing what they can to help get food to the families, especially children.

"It's terrible to be hungry and not have your stomach full when you go to sleep," Ponder said.

Since this food drive is concentrating on children, the center is focusing on getting items kids like to eat, like macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter. If you want to donate food or volunteer, contact the Samaritan Center.