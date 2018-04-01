Fugitive in 1993 British Heist Arrested in Ozark

OZARK (AP) - A man suspected of stealing about $1.5 million from a security van in England in 1993 has been arrested in southwest Missouri. The FBI says 56-year-old Edward John Maher was taken into custody Wednesday at a home where he had been living with several people. Maher, known in England as "Fast Eddie," disappeared in January 1993. He was a security guard who police say drove away with a van containing $1.5 million in cash. FBI agent Josh Nixon says several other people were living at the home where Maher was arrested without incident. He says the FBI has not determined why Maher moved to the Ozark about two years ago. He tells The Springfield News-Leader reports Maher was arrested on immigration violations and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.