Full Interview with Alleged Killer Sheds Light on Relationship

4 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 17 2013 Apr 17, 2013 Wednesday, April 17, 2013 9:13:00 AM CDT April 17, 2013 in News
By: Lauren Bale and William Joy
loading

COLUMBIA - The full video of KOMU 8's interview with murder suspect James Thompson conducted Thursday, April 11 before his arrest, reveals a glimpse of Thompson's claimed relationship with his alleged victim, Brian Daniels.

KOMU 8 reporters Lauren Bale and William Joy conducted the interview Thursday evening. At that time, Thompson had not yet been arrested as a suspect in the case. He consented to the interview and met the reporters outside the residence where the crime took place.

Columbia Police responded to an April 10 call at 2416 Cimarron Drive in Columbia. When authorities arrived they found Daniels dead. In the interview with Bale and Joy, Thompson said he and his mother found Daniels dead after returning to the house for the first time in 24 hours.

The probable cause statement in the case released Tuesday showed discrepancy between what Thompson told Bale and Joy and what police investigation found. According to the interview, Thompson said he arrived in St. Charles in eastern Missouri around 8:00 p.m. on April 9 to visit a friend and buy a bathtub the following morning. But according to cell phone records obtained by the Columbia Police Department, Thompson made a phone call after midnight on April 10 from Columbia. The first call he made from the St. Charles area was around 6:15 a.m. on April 10.

According to the probable cause statement, the friend Thompson visited in St Charles was Glenn Anderson. The statement said Anderson originally told authorities that Thompson arrived around 8:00 p.m. on April 9. Anderson then told authorities he had lied and when Anderson went to bed around 11:30 p.m. on April 9 Thompson had not yet arrived. When Anderson woke up on April 10, Thompson was asleep on the couch.

The statement said when authorities were interviewing Anderson, he made a call to Thompson and told him that he was being interviewed by Columbia police detectives. At some point in the phone call, the statement says Thompson asked Anderson if the detectives were inquiring whether Thompson owned any guns.

Columbia Police later served a search warrant to Thompson and said when searching his car, they found an ammunition clip that was missing three bullets. Daniels had three gun shot wounds in his body when police arrived to the scene.

When authorities searched the house, they said they found legal documents including a new will that was signed and notarized in early February. When authorities questioned Anderson of St. Charles, they said he told them that Thompson requested Anderson to purchase a notary public stamp in order to notarize Daniels' new will. The statement said Daniels will had been changed to have Thompson as the only beneficiary and to give Thompson Daniels' power of attorney. The statement said the legal documents were notarized by Anderson and the witness signees were Jacqueline Miller, Thompson's mother and Christopher Hurt.

The statement said when Hurt was originally questioned, he gave false statements to authorities and is now charged with hindering prosecution. When the search warrant for Hurt's home was served, police said cocaine was also found and he was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In the interview with KOMU 8 News, Thompson said he had keys to the house and claimed to live with Daniels as his partner. But in the probable cause statement, the Columbia police talked about prior 911 calls involving the residence at 2416 Cimarron Drive. One of the incidents had Daniels claiming Thompson had been stealing items from the house and pawning them at local pawn shops. Daniels informed authorities that he changed the locks on April 5, 2013.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4pm 26°
5pm 26°
6pm 26°
7pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy