Fuller to Remain as Associate Head Coach on Anderson's Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson announced the first official member of his staff on Wednesday and it's a familiar face. Tim Fuller will remain apart of the Tiger coaching staff and will retain his title of Associate Head Coach.

"I'd like to welcome Tim Fuller as the first member of our coaching staff here at Missouri and applaud how he led this program and kept Mizzou moving forward through practices and recruiting over the last couple weeks," Anderson said. "Tim has displayed incredible character and loyalty to Mizzou during the transition and demonstrated from our first meeting his commitment and passion for our student-athletes and Mizzou Basketball. I look forward to working closely with Tim as we move our program forward and am excited about the future of Tiger Basketball."

Fuller was the only member of former head coach Frank Haith's coaching staff that coached with him during all three of his years at Missouri. Before the 2011-12 season, Fuller was given the title of Associate Head Coach. He has played a vital role in the Missouri basketball program, especially with recruiting.



"I'm ecstatic right now," Fuller said. "I love Missouri. I appreciate everything about our student-athletes, this state, this school and our fans. This has become my home. After meeting with Coach Anderson the last two days and seeing the way he relates to our student-athletes and coaches, I quickly accepted his offer to join his staff at Mizzou. This is going to be fun. I also want to thank our administration. Mike Alden has shown incredible character during this transition and I appreciate his support and counsel throughout this entire process."

Fuller served as the interim head coach during the coaching search process and for the first five games of the 2013-14 season, while Haith served a suspension given to him by the NCAA. The rest of Anderson's staff is expected to be announced within the coming days.