Fulton Accepts Bid for New Police Station

FULTON - The Fulton City Council approved a $244,448 bid Tuesday toward the renovation of a now-unoccupied Callaway Electric Cooperative building. The building will be the new home of the Fulton Police Department. The City of Fulton hired Rhad Baker Construction to make renovations for the new and improved structure. The city said the renovations will allow the officers to work more efficiently and productively.

Matt Harline, assistant director of administration, shared with KOMU 8 News that the expenses for this project come from reserve funds for the City of Fulton. The city had two options presented. Fulton would either have raise a certain amount of money for a new structure, or as an alternative, renovate the electric building that would close.

Some improvements to the renovated facility will include new holding cells, evidence rooms, updated phone systems, surveillance cameras, as well as bulletproof windows to keep the police and public safe. City council members, as well as the police officers, said they are looking forward to a painless transformation that will improve Fulton as early as the beginning of the summer.