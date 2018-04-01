Fulton arrest raises questions about home-made firearm suppressors

JEFFERSON CITY - A Fulton man was charged Thursday with illegally manufacturing a suppressor for a firearm, according the U.S Attorney's Office.

When police searched the man's home on Wednesday they found two suppressors and a rifle threaded to fit a suppressor, as well as 13 other firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

One of the suppressors was made out of oil filters and adhesive tape, which is a common way to make a homemade suppressor.

Legally getting or making a suppressor is a relatively simple, if slow process, according to Larry Wayland, the manager of Modern Arms.

"It does require an application to be approved by the federal government, as well as the payment of a $200 transfer tax," he said.

Wayland said a suppressor does not totally silence a weapon, although many people think so.

"They don't really silence the explosion of the gunfire, it's a muffler, no more high tech than the muffler on your pickup truck," Wayland said.

Something that may deter an individual from buying a suppressor is that their money could be tied up for a year, he said. It can take up to 14 months to get an approval.

"Right now, the wait times are a limiting factor," Wayland said.

Even so, the number of registered suppressors in the U.S. has gone up to more than 1,300,000 from just over 900,000 in 2016, according to a study by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.