Fulton Authorities Seize Synthetic Cannabinoids at Pawn Shop

FULTON — The Fulton Police and MUSTANG Drug Task Force served a search warrant Thursday at GI Joe's Pawn and Gun.

Officials generated the search warrant from an ongoing narcotics investigation. Officials stated in a press releast that owner Timothy Hayes sold suspected Synthetic Cannabinoids at the shop. The Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab revealed that the Synthetic Cannabinoids are a Schedule I controlled substance.

Authorities apprehended hundreds of packages of the controlled substance during the search warrant.

The obtained items will be sent to the lab for analysis and the report will be sent to the prosecuting attorney to determine Hayes' possible charges.