Fulton Boiling Over Latest Water Main Break

Fulton officials admitted increased pressure from the new towers has caused almost 60 breaks, along with nearly 30 boil orders, since April. They also said the problem continues because some of the town's cast-iron pipes date back to the 1920s .

Water officials said the only way to find the weakest ones is when they burst, so crews will increase pressure until they find all of them the hard way. Residents said crews repaired one water main break 3 times just this week, and they're tired of it.

"I laid down to take my normal rest, got up to take a bath, no water," said Taylor.

If the water main breaks turn out to be too much for Fulton to handle, officials said they might use commercial companies to handle the repairs.