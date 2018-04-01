Fulton Boy Scouts Show Patrotism on Flag Day

FULTON - Boy Scout Troop 53 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2657 held a flag retirement in honor of Flag Day. This flag retirement was the first in Fulton in 20 years. The Boy Scouts and the VFW hoped to raise awareness of proper treatment of the American flag and to increase patriotism on Flag Day.

The Boy Scouts conducted the ceremony. A proper flag retirement separates the colors of the flag then burns the flag and buries the ashes. The VFW shot of a symbolic 21 gun salute and played Taps. The flags where collected at a drop box at the VFW, so the public can properly dispose of flags.

The flag retirement was attended by the public of Fulton, members of the VFW post 2657, the families of Boy Scout Troop 53.