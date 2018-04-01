Fulton Breaks Ground on Senior Center

They had a chance to break ground on Tuesday. It was the second attempt for the groundbreaking at Fulton Commons. The last time the committee tried to have the groundbreaking. It was too rainy. And Tuesday didn't look any better. So, they decided to move it into a building under construction.

Talk about the Callaway Senior Center has been going on for more than two years. Now the committee is finally taking this step with a ground breaking. They hope, weather permitting, seniors can move in by next April.

"Oh, it's wonderful. We've worked with this for a long time. We've had bake sales and other types of sales in order to make money. Oh we're just thrilled," said senior citizen Vivian Dutton.

Senior citizens used the fund raising to help pay for the construction of the new center.