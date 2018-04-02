Fulton brick plant workers told not to show, locked off property

FULTON - Workers at a brick plant in Fulton said they were told not to go to work Friday, and those who did show up were locked off the property at the ANH Refractories Company.

One worker, who could not give his name for legal reasons, told KOMU 8 News he could not go to work because of a union contract disagreement, but did not specify whether it was the union or the company which was telling workers not to report. The worker said he is a member of the Union Steele Workers of America chapter 790.

The worker told KOMU 8 News the union would have a meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Heartland Church of the Nazarene in Fulton about how to resolve the conflict. He said the situation was a "great big mess"

Security guards at the property were not letting vehicles through without clearance.

HarbisonWalker International, the company that operates the plant, released a statement Friday afternoon:

"We began collective bargaining negotiations with the United Steelworkers Union for our manufacturing facility located in Fulton, Missouri, USA in mid-July. Unfortunately the Union rejected the offer, and the contract expired on August 13, 2015. HWI has every intention to reach an agreement quickly and without any disruption to our business operations. We are committed to resuming normal operations at Fulton as soon as an agreement can be reached."

