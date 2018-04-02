Fulton City Hall Fountain Turns Green

FULTON -The Fulton City Hall fountain turned green Thursday, to promote Sexual Assault Awareness month. It's the second year Fulton has held events to raise awareness.

The Coalition Against Rape And Domestic Violence changed the color of the city hall fountain water to a bright green color which represents the color for Sexual Assault Awareness.

Mayor LeRoy D. Benton stated in a proclamation Thursday that "It's time...to get involved".

Anyone that has been a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault is encouraged to contact the Coalition Against Rape And Domestic Violence at 573-641-4422 or visit their website at www.CARDv54a.com.