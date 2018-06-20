Fulton Cracking Down on Unsightly Houses

FULTON - Homeowners in Fulton should take care of their lawn if they want to avoid fines from the city. If homeowners don't respond to the city's warnings, the city will clean up their yard at a cost to the homeowner.

The city will charge homeowners a minimum of $150 to clean up yards.

"With home onwership comes responsibility," Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson said. "Part of that responsibility is taking care of your house and your yard."

Fulton code enforcement officer Cindy Miller says the most common violations are excessive trash outside of homes and overgrown grass. Grass has to be at least eight inches long before the city can take action.

Fulton resident Arthur Williams is happy the city is taking action. "Extremely," he said when asked if he was frustrated by neighbors not keeping up with their yardwork.

"You can do all you can, but then you can have neighbors who just don't give a damn."

Miller stressed the fact this is not new city policy.

"We've been doing this for years, but now in this economy people are starting to take notice more than in the past."

Miller and Johnson both say the biggest offenders are landlords.

"A lot of times it's absentee landlords that are neglecting their property," Johnson said. "But even if they don't live here it doesn't change the fact that that home is unsightly."

The homeonwer receives the fine regardless of who lives there. The fee is tacked on to property taxes.

City officials say the money goes into a general fund for the city.