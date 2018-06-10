Fulton fire causes $75,000 in damage

FULTON – A residential structure fire in Fulton on 1406 Kenwood Drive caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, according to a news release from the Fulton Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the single-story structure fire at approximately 10:56 a.m., the release said. When crews searched the area, they found the structure uninhabited.

Crews got the fire under control in a half-hour, according to the release.

Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Police Department and Fulton State Marshal’s office investigated the fire. Its cause is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time according to the release.