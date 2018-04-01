Fulton golf tournament raises over $5,000 for theater renovations

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Leroy Benton presented a check to the Brick District Playhouse Friday for renovations to a soon-to-be new theater.

The Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament raised $5,062 in its fourth year of the event, and the mayor’s office believes the new theater, the Brick District Playhouse, will make great use of the money.

“We really believe the theater is going to play a huge part in bringing more people to Fulton,” Public Information Officer Darin Wernig said. “It’s a recent project that’s been on the radar, and we want to see it work.”

The original theater, the Fulton Theatre, opened in 1928, but closed in 2005 when the family that owned the theater built a new one in a different part of Fulton. The Brick District Playhouse Board said it wants the theater to be similar to the old one, but with some modern changes.

The board said the new theater will host concerts, comedy acts and theatrical productions to entertain residents and attract outsiders.

“Our events committee is working on how we’ll run the theater, and how we’ll get the word out to everyone,” the board's vice president Debbie LaRue said.

LaRue said the entire community is looking forward to the theater’s reopening and that it has touched nearly everyone in one way or another.

“Anybody that you talk to will have a story about the theater,” LaRue said. “Who they came with, what they saw, and people even stop by to talk about it when they see construction working on it.”

The café inside the theater building will open next Friday and tours of the theater will begin next Saturday.