Fulton group raises thousands for homeless through BBQ

FULTON - Our House, an organization based out of Fulton that serves the homeless community, projected it raised at least $2,000 during its annual barbecue on Sunday.

The group runs two shelters in Fulton, one for families and one for men and women.

According to Our House's executive director, Brad Sheppard, the barbecue has brought in $2,000 to $3,000 in past years, and he thinks his organization raised at least that this year.

"We had a great turnout on this unseasonably cool summer day," Sheppard said. "A lot of people came out for the community to support us and we really appreciate it."

Sheppard said Our House serves about 100 homeless people each year in Fulton.

Even though plates were only $5 each at the barbecue, Sheppard said most people donated much more than that and there were even some donations of more than $100.