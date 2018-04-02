Fulton Holds Grand Opening for New Dog Park

FULTON - The city officially opened its dog park to the public. The grand opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting, dog showperformance, and free dog gifts. Dogs and cats from the local animal shelterwere on hand for adoption as well.



One attendee said the park is perfect for bringing his dog out for exercise.



"There's a lot of open space and other dogs for him to play with,"said George Sanders, a spectator at the event.



The park is about three acres and has two separate areas for large and small dogs. Dogs of all sizes were at the park. The park was planned out by Fulton's Parks and Recreation Department, and a representative said the area wasn't always so open.



"There used to be a little barn over here, some wooded area, and a pond we had to drain," siad Clay Caswell, the Director of Parks and Recreation.



Caswell said the park was funded by citizens and took 6 months to complete. The park has benches, trees and red fire hydrant in each area. It also includes waste disposal bags and containers. People who brought their pets to the event were required to keep them on a leash as to not interfere with the dog show. Sanders said he's going to be coming back often.



"I plan on bringing Max out here at least once a week so we both can get out and stretch," said Sanders.



The park is open 7 days week and has a nearby trail for walking.