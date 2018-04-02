Fulton Homeless Shelter Rebounds, Will Stay Open

FULTON (AP) - A Fulton homeless shelter that nearly closed last year because of financial difficulties has a brighter future.

Brad Sheppard, manager of the Wiley House, says increased fundraising and more aggressive efforts to get grants means the shelter will remain open for the rest of the year.

Last October, the shelter stopped paying its three workers. One paid staffer has been rehired.

Part of the financial trouble came after the state did not renew a $15,000 grant to the shelter last year.

The Columbia Daily Tribune says a fundraiser brought in $10,000 for the shelter, which provides overnight stays for 11 men and nine women. And the nonprofit that operates the shelter is working to obtain more federal and other grants.

The shelter operates on about $100,000 each year.