Fulton Hospital Patients Paint for the Public

FULTON - The Art House in Fulton opened its "Overcoming Stigma Art Show" Wednesday.

The Art House teamed up with the Fulton State Hospital Foundation, whose patients were the artisits for the exhibit. About 90 patients provided more than 100 pieces of art.

Jessica Tappana is a social worker for Fulton State Hospital. She said along with raising awareness of mental illness, the show lets people see the positive side of the hospital's clients.

"This gives the public the opportunity to see some of the wonderful things that our clients do and get to know our clients for who they are," Tappana said.

Each item on display has writing beside it, explaining a story behing the painting.

Art House Curator Brian Mahieu had clinical depression from ages 14 to 35. He said the art show is a great way for people to express themselves.

"I think it's very important for people that feel they have no voice have a way to communicate and that's what this art does," Mahieu said.

Mahieu said this art show helps people better understand the patients on a personal level.

"We do want to remove the stigma of mental illness but just communicate the humanity of these people that deserve to be understood," Mahieu said.

The exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, May 7 until May 21. Art House's hours are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10-6

Wednesday: 10-6

Thursday 10-7

Friday: 10-6

Saturday 10-5

Sunday: 11-4