Fulton Hosts First Independence Day Parade

FULTON - The city of Fulton hosts its first Independence Day Parade Wednesday. The parade starts to line up at 9:30 a.m. on E. 10th Street, and is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The parade is jointly sponsored by Fulton American Legion post 210, and Fulton VFW post 2657. The VFW Auxiliary purchased around 1,500 small American flags, and plans to give them out to spectators along the parade.

The parade comes after the city of Fulton and Callaway County both issued public burn bans ahead of the July 4 holiday. Normally, the city would hold a fireworks display. The burn bans, high temperatures and dry conditions have led to postponements and cancellations of public firework displays across the state.

Hartsburg, Eldon and Boonville have all postponed their fireworks shows indefinitely. Holts Summit, St. Elizabeth, Freeburg Lions Club, Kingdom City Bolster Castle Festival, and the Lost Valley Lake Resort have all cancelled their fireworks shows.

While the parade is the town's first for Independence Day, it acts as an alternative to fireworks-oriented celebrations.

The plan for the parade is to proceed West along 10th Street, then turn South onto Court Street. The end of the parade is planned to be 2nd Street at Memorial Park.

Fulton also has another fire-free event which kicks off after the end of the parade. The annual 'Summer Fun' festival starts at 3 p.m. at St. Peter Church off of Highway Z in Fulton. 'Summer Fun' features concessions such as hot dogs, burgers and bratwursts, as well as ice cream and popsicles.