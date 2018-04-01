Fulton Landfill Enters Final Month of Operation

FULTON - More than 474,000 tons of trash has been unloaded at the City Landfill during the past 33 years. But now it is nearing capacity and will be officially closing on May 1.

Until that time the City Landfill will be open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Residents and nonresidents alike will still be able to drop off trash.

The charge is $14 up to 400 pounds, $35 per ton for residents and $44 per ton for non-residents. Residents or businesses inside the city limits looking to demolish a structure can dump off the debris for free until the landfill closes. However, a demolition permit must be applied for through Director of Planning and Zoning Les Hudson.

Once trash is hauled to Jefferson City beginning on May 2, customers will see no changes in their trash service. Yard waste and recycling will also continue to be collected in the same way as before.

Even after the landfill closes for dumping, the city will continue making use of the facility. Methane gas produced by the decomposing organic materials will be converted into electricity. This will be used by the city or sold to Callaway Electric Cooperative.

The generator is funded by a grant from the Energy Efficiency Community Block program through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Once in operation, the generator will be able to create 300 kilowatts of electrical power. That is enough to run approximately 40 houses.