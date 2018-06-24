Fulton Landfill Expansion

But, the Fulton landfill is filling up, and one of its neighbors is holding up an expansion effort.

"Americans create a lot of waste," said City Administrator Bill Johnson. "Right now, we have about 80 tons of waste brought into our landfill everyday."

Those 80 tons of trash pile up fast, so Fulton needs more room for it.

"Even though we have about eight years left at this existing site to continue depositing waste," Johnson added, "the process to get an expansion or to get a new landfill is about five years."

But, a bunch of birds is a big obstacle against the expansion. Fulton's Airport is only a mile away and, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, airports and landfills don't make good neighbors.

Airport Manager Travis St. John said birds have not been a problem but are a concern.

"We fly right over the landfill now and we don't have any," he said. "There is no bird problem."

The city runs the airport and landfill, so the FAA wants the state to study birds in the area and decide if the landfill can expand. Johnson doesn't expect the state to decide on the expansion for a couple of months.

"It's going to be very expensive for the city to go down this path toward an expansion," he explained. "And we want to know that the airport is not going to be an issue."

If birds are an issue for Fulton's landfill, the city will have to send its trash elsewhere--and that will cost more money.