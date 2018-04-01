Fulton Looking for Donations for Utility Assistance Program

FULTON - It was a warm day on Friday, but things will change soon. As winter temperatures get set to roll into mid-Missouri, the city of Fulton is continuing to look at ways to keep less fortunate citizens warm.

Fulton set up a utility assistance program several years ago that allows residents to donate money to the city's Energy Assistance Fund. Fulton utility customers can either make a one time donation, or donate a set amount on their utility bill each month.

Fulton Director of Administration Bill Johnson said, "the program is out there but people just don't know about it. We put in the monthly newsletter but we need more people to see it." Johnson also added that 100 percent of the donations go to SERVE, a nonprofit social service agency in Fulton, and they determine what families receive utility assistance for the month.