Fulton Lowers Flags In Honor of Ron Lutz

FULTON - Mayor LeRoy Benton requested that all flags be lowered to half mast in honor of long-time radio disc jockey, Ron Lutz. Lutz died Thursday at age 83. Lutz was a disc jockey for KFAL Radio in Fulton for 38 years and his Rooster Creek Show aired from 1957-2010.

The show was the second longest running live radio show in the country. Mayor Benton asks that flags remain at half mast until after Lutz's funeral. The funeral date has yet to be determined.