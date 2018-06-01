Fulton man arrested for 9 counts of child pornography

FULTON - The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Fulton man for nine counts of possession of child pornography Thursday. Christopher Russell, 21, was being held at the Callaway County Jail without bond Thursday night, per the arrest warrant. This is Russell's second accusation for possession of child pornography.

The investigation began this September when deputies learned that Russell had a mobile device that investigators believed to possess child pornography. Days later, a second device was also recovered.

The devices were subsequently examined by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office cyber crimes unit, which confirmed child pornography was present.

Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson filed the charges, which led to Russell’s arrest Thursday.

In February, Russell was convicted of possession of child pornography in Callaway County Circuit Court. The case was investigated by the Fulton Police Department. Russell was placed on supervised probation through the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole and remained on probation at the time of his most recent arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be coming.