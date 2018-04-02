Fulton Man Arrested for Burglary
FULTON - Fulton police arrested a man after responding to a residential burglary Sunday morning.
Police said they responded to a report of burglary at 840 Poston Drive at 5:02 a.m. The suspect stole furniture, electronics and other household items.
Through the investigation, Fulton police identified the suspect as Madison Taylor, of Fulton. Officers found the 50-year-old male with the stolen items from the residence.
Taylor was arrested for second-degree burglary, felony stealing, resisting arrest for a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant out of Callaway County for a traffic offense.
Police said they took Taylor to the Callaway County Jail with his bond set at $31,000.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: