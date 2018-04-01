Fulton man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse

FULTON - Fulton police arrested a man Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic assault.

Someone called the Fulton Police Department to check up on the resident of an apartment. When officers arrived, they found a woman tied up with ropes inside.

Officers began investigating and found that Ryan O'Shana had tied up the woman, who was his girlfriend, and then assaulted her to keep her from leaving.

Police arrested O'Shana and sent him to Callaway County Jail with no bond.

The victim was sent to an area hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.