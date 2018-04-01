Fulton man charged following vehicle chase and crash

FULTON - A man was taken into custody and charged Friday night after leading authorities on a chase through the city.

A Fulton Police officer noticed a dark colored Buick with license plates that did not belong to that vehicle and the driver of the vehicle to be Kavin B. Vance.

According to a press release, Vance was known to have a felony revoked driver’s license status and multiple warrants out for his arrest.

The officer tried to pull Vance over, but he sped away leading authorities on a chase before eventually crashing into a utility pole, stop sign and a chain link fence.

Vance fled the crash scene on foot into Carver Park until officers caught up and took Vance into custody.

While searching Vance and his vehicle 2 bags of marijuana were located.

Vance was released into the custody of the Callaway County Jail where he was charged.

Fulton Police say that charges may change and/or be added at a later time. Vance is currently being held without bond

There were no injuries reported and no police vehicles were involved in any accidents.