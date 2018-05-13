Fulton man dies in single-car crash

Saturday, May 12 2018
By: Ian Nickens, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
File

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Alexander McDonald, of Fulton, died early Saturday morning in a car crash.

According to the crash report, he started going off the side of the road on Route C when he overcorrected and drove off the opposite side of the road.

McDonald was not wearing a seatbelt and the force of the crash threw him out of the car, troopers said.

The Boone County Medical Examiner pronounced McDonald dead at the scene just before 4 a.m., the crash report said.

Troop F said this crash is the 20th fatal crash in its area so far this year.

